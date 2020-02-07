ND schools superintendent Kirsten Baesler seeking re-election

North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler says she will run for a third four-year term.

The superintendent is a nonpartisan official, but Baesler sought and received the Republican Party’s support in 2016 when she was elected with about 75 percent of the general election vote.

Baesler says it’s important the office serves all students in North Dakota “regardless of the parties or affiliation of their parents.”

Charles Tuttle is also running for the superintendent position. Tuttle was an unsuccessful independent candidate for North Dakota’s lone U.S. House seat in 2018.