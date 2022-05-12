In a letter to attorneys representing the term limits initiated measure group, North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger Thursday reaffirmed his office’s rejection of the proposed measure based on an insufficient number of valid signatures to place the issue on the November General Election ballot.

In March, Jaeger rejected all but 17,265 signatures on the submitted petitions for failing to meet qualification requirements. That meant the accepted signatures fell far below the minimum 31,164 needed to get the initiated measure on the November ballot.

Additionally, Jaeger said his office found many of the petitions were riddled with violations, including signatures that were “likely forged.”

The measure’s sponsoring committee had argued Jaeger unlawfully disqualified 29,000 signatures and it sought, in two letters to Jaeger, to have those signatures restored and the term limit measure put on the ballot.

In his May 12 response to the committee’s attorneys, Jaeger stated, “The claims made in your letter do not change my decision that the petitions are still considered to be insufficient as to the number of signatures required for placement on the November General Election ballot. Additionally, on March 29, 2022, as mandated by state law, I referred to the Attorney General all violations of state law discovered during our review of the petitions.”

In April, Attorney General Drew Wrigley said his office was still deciding whether to pursue legal action against the group sponsoring the term limit measure.