ND Sen. Cramer asks president to prevent Saudi oil tankers from unloading in the US

FILE – This Sept. 15, 2019 file photo, shows storage tanks at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco oil facility, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil company Aramco on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, set a share price for its IPO — expected to be the biggest ever — that puts the value of the company at $1.7 trillion, more than Apple or Microsoft. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)

With crude oil futures trading at negative prices today in a crude oil market collapse, North Dakota Senatpr Kevin Cramer this afternoon called on President Trump to prevent Saudi Arabia oil tankers from unloading oil shipments in the United States.

“Today’s collapse poses a devastating threat to our oil and gas sector, with job losses in the thousands and national security being weakened if the industry cannot recover,” Cramer said in a statement from his office. “The dramatic low underscores why we cannot allow Saudi Arabia to flood the market, especially given our storage capacity dwindling. Right now, the highest number of Saudi oil tankers in years is on its way to our shores. Given today’s news, I call on President Trump to prevent them from unloading in the United States.”