ND Senate passes bill on filling open legislative seats

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

N.D. Legislature (file photo)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Senate has passed a bill that sets up the process for filling the seat of a victorious candidate who dies or resigns before taking office.

A similar scenario last fall resulted in a clash between the governor and lawmakers. Republican House candidate David Andahl died Oct. 5 and then won one of two open seats in District 8.

Gov. Doug Burgum, who in the primary supported Andahl and another candidate over longtime Republican lawmaker Jeff Delzer, tried to appoint Wade Boeshans to fill the spot.

That move was rebuffed when the state Supreme Court said a Republican district committee should pick the replacement.

The bill sent to the governor mirrors the court’s ruling.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Medal of Honor Day

Horse Roundup

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/25

Thursday's Forecast: Increasing clouds & warm

BSC Volleyball

10 Commandments in Schools

RW: Lorena Poppe

Oil Ruling Reversed

KX Convo: Mike Overton

Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Dr. Wynne: Variant Surge

Seasonal Camping

Rainbow Rendezvous

Oil Outlook

Cosmetology Vote

Healthcare for Minors

Cases Trending Up

Standing Rock Death

Great Donation

Weather events around the world that you should know about

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News