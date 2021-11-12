ND Senate passes bill shielding medical professionals who dispense ivermectin from career consequences

North Dakota Senators passed a bill that takes career consequences off the table for medical professionals who dispense ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

The bill was initially dubbed the “ivermectin” bill, mandating pharmacists dispense the antiparasitic drug for off-label use.

By the time it passed, that language changed.

Now, it says the state boards of nursing, pharmacy and medicine may not take disciplinary action against advanced practice registered nurses or pharmacists for dispensing ivermectin to treat COVID.

“The concern was that practitioners who prescribe drugs or pharmacists who dispense them were using the excuse, however ill-founded, that the medical board, the nursing board, the pharmacy board, would take action against them for the off-label prescribing or dispensing of ivermectin or some other drug,” Sen. Howard Anderson (R- Turtle Lake) said

The bill passed the House 81 to 11 and the Senate 38 to 9.

It will head to the governor next for his signature or veto.