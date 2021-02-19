ND Senate rejects reimbursing attorney fees for officials after audit

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Senate has defeated a bill that would have reimbursed several officials who hired attorneys after they were caught up in criminal investigations resulting from 2019 state audits.

The reimbursements would have only applied if a criminal probe did not result in a conviction.

The legislation would have reimbursed former Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer and former Commerce Senior Manager Holly Holt, as well as three North Dakota State College of Science leaders, including President John Richman.

The five officials submitted claims for reimbursement after criminal probes launched in the wake of critical audit findings that the state auditor forwarded for investigation.

No criminal charges resulted.

