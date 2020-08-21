ND SNAP clients can now purchase groceries online

SNAP households in North Dakota can now use their benefits card to make online food purchases at approved SNAP retailers.

North Dakota joined the US Department of Agriculture’s online purchasing program earlier in August, which set the stage for allowing online SNAP food purchases.

Right now, SNAP EBT cards can be used to purchase food online at Walmart and Amazon.

But a new North Dakota grant program will help statewide retailers, large and small, also offer approved SNAP card purchases online.

The North Dakota Department of Human Services is providing grants to USDA-approved SNAP retailers in the state to help cover the costs to modify their systems to accept and correctly process SNAP EBT card food purchases online, in-store or when groceries are delivered.

SNAP benefits can only be used to pay for food. They can’t be used to purchase non-food items or to pay for delivery fees or other associated charges. One of the primary requirements of the systems and equipment to be used for online purchasing is that they are able to ensure non-food items cannot be purchased with a SNAP EBT card.

Information about the SNAP Access Enhancement Grant and other resources and information for service providers and individuals and families can be found in the coronavirus section of the Department of Human Services’ website at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/covid-19/index.html.

Background on the federal USDA SNAP Online Purchasing Program is at www.fns.usda.gov/snap/online-purchasing-pilot.

SNAP typically helps about 23,000 low-income North Dakota households with their nutritional needs. On average, the monthly North Dakota SNAP benefit per household is about $350.