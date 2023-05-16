NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — An organization that’s dedicated to uniting, protecting, and serving the beef cattle industry, here in North Dakota, is ‘Blazing a Trail’ to its members.

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association is a beef and cattle trade organization that represents around 3,100 cattle ranching families across the state. Their Spring Roundups serve as a district meeting to inform and gather input from its members. In each location, the roundup will include socials, suppers, informational programs, and a Nominating Committee meeting.

“There’s a lot going on always in the beef industry, the ranching industry, and so we like to meet with our members and just figure out kinda what’s going on,” said the association’s Communications Director, Elizabeth Neshem. “Each of our different Roundups has different speakers. And so our district chairman is in charge of the roundups, and so we bring a different, unique way at each of our districts.”

District 1 will be meeting on Thursday, June 15 in Leeds.

District 2 will be meeting on Tuesday, June 13 in Marion.

District 3 will be meeting on Monday, June 12 in Tappen.

District 4 will be meeting on Friday, June 2 in Fort Yates.

District 5 will be meeting on Friday, June 16, in Killdeer.

District 6 will be meeting on Tuesday, June 6 in Turtle Lake.