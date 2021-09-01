ND Stockmen’s Association offering $40,000 reward regarding pregnant cow deaths

The Stutsman County Sheriff’s Department and the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association are offering a $40,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the deaths of 58 pregnant cows, and at least 15 preborn cattle in a Stutsman County pasture.

Of the surviving cows, at least 15 have also aborted their calves, which were nearly full term, due to be born in September.

At a press conference at the Stutsman County Law Enforcement Center Wednesday morning, Major Jason Falk, an investigator with the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Department, detailed the case where 58 pregnant cows were discovered dead on July 29 in a pasture leased for grazing on the Arrowwood National Wildlife Refuge.

Following extensive veterinary diagnostic work and investigation, it appears the deaths were caused by something that was not naturally occurring, Falk said.

Anyone with information that could be helpful is encouraged to call the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Department’s tip line at (701) 251-6232, NDSA Deputy Brand Inspector Fred Frederikson at (701) 290-3993 or NDSA Chief Brand Inspector Blaine Northrop at (701) 390-2975.