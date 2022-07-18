(KXNET) — The North Dakota Securities Commissioner says Fargo-based investment firm, Jamieson Capital Financial and the firm’s managing member, Jeremy L. Carlson, can no longer legally conduct business in the state.

Carlson and Jamieson Financial are accused of alleged violations of state securities laws, including taking custody of investor funds, acting as an unregistered broker-dealer and agent, breach of fiduciary duty, un lawful conduct of an investment advisor and engaging in fraudulent practices under the Securities Act.

The North Dakota Securities Department says it began investigating Jamieson Capital and Carlson after a routine examination uncovered numerous deficiencies in the business conduct of the firm.

The state alleges Carlson solicited and raised money from investors for numerous private funds he controlled, with disclosed fund objectives of making investments related to real estate, oil and gas, digital assets, and medical marijuana.

Bank records obtained by subpoena for the investigative period reportedly show Carlson took custody of at least $17,780,000 in client funds. Custody of client securities and funds by a North Dakota registered investment adviser is prohibited under the North Dakota Securities Act.

The state claims Carlson paid himself and other unregistered individuals and entities 3% commissions for the solicitation and sale of membership interests in the numerous private funds he controlled. While not registered as a securities broker-dealer and agent, Carlson allegedly paid himself and his firm at least $338,000 in commissions on these sales, in addition to the management fees he was charging as an investment adviser.

The Securities Department also claims Carlson utilized a cryptocurrency exchange that cannot offer services to users located in the United States, and paid unregistered individuals management fees to act as advisers to a private fund and engage in digital asset trading with investor client funds.

The Securities Commissioner also ordered the immediate suspension of the registration of Jamieson Capital Financial, LLC, with a proposed order to revoke the firm’s registration.

Carlson is not currently registered as a securities professional in any capacity in North Dakota.

You can read the complete orders and allegations:

Jamieson Capital Financial, LLC, and Jeremy L. Carlson

Jamieson CAPEX Fund, LLC and Jeremy L. Carlson