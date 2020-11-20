ND Supreme Court hears arguments on dead North Dakota candidate’s seat

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Supreme Court is considering who should fill a state House seat that was won by a Republican candidate who died before the election.

The state’s high court heard arguments Friday.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s attorney argued that the Republican governor has the right to appoint someone to the seat and that there is nothing in state law that allows the Legislature to do so.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem argued Burgum’s appointment of a coal executive to the seat won by David Andahl is executive branch overreach.

Andahl died Oct. 5 from coronavirus complications.

