ND Supreme Court Justice Vandewalle tests positive for COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s former Supreme Court chief justice has tested positive for COVID-19.

The court said Justice Gerald VandeWalle is currently receiving treatment.

The 86-year-old VandeWalle had been the longest-serving chief justice in state history. He did not seek reappointment to the post last year but remains on the court.

Court administrator Sally Holewa said no other justice or member of the Supreme Court staff has tested positive for the virus.

Chief Justice Jon Jensen says most court employees have been working remotely. Case arguments have been held virtually online.

VandeWalle was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1978.