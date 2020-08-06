Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

ND Supreme Court Justice Vandewalle tests positive for COVID-19

State News
Posted: / Updated:

File photo (State of North Dakota Courts website)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s former Supreme Court chief justice has tested positive for COVID-19.

The court said Justice Gerald VandeWalle is currently receiving treatment.

The 86-year-old VandeWalle had been the longest-serving chief justice in state history. He did not seek reappointment to the post last year but remains on the court.

Court administrator Sally Holewa said no other justice or member of the Supreme Court staff has tested positive for the virus.

Chief Justice Jon Jensen says most court employees have been working remotely.  Case arguments have been held virtually online.

VandeWalle was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1978.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/6

Thursday's Forecast: Sunny & hot

NDC AUG 6

Construction Surge

Babe Ruth Baseball

Century Soccer

MPS Plan - more info

Williston Treasures

Offroad Safety

New Playground

Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Teacher Spree

Sanford New Manikin

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/5

Minot Radar

COVID-19 Survivor

Meth Found

FEMA Appeal

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 8/5

Weeds

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss