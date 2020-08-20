Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

ND Supreme Court justice with COVID-19 expects to be out of hospital soon

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo (State of North Dakota Courts website)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s longest-serving Supreme Court justice expected he would be released from the hospital this week where he has been recovering from COVID-19.

Justice Gerald VandeWalle, who has been on the court for 42 years, has been hospitalized at Sanford Health in Bismarck since Aug. 3.

The 87-year-old justice says the virus has been much more debilitating than a typical cold or flu. VandeWalle says he lost a lot of his strength while confined to his room.

He says he has been keeping up with his work on the court, reading emails and printed briefs and drafting opinions. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8/20

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/20

Thursday's Forecast: A few storms with widespread 90s

NDC AUG 20

The Wagon Man

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs

Shiloh Christian Football

Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Minuteman Missle 50th Anniversary

Enchanted Highway Additions

Native, Inc. Nonprofit

Healthcare Workers

Cornhole For A Cause

Dickinson Boys Soccer

Minot Football

YHF

FDA Relaxing Regulations

KX Gives Back

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8/19

High School Football

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss