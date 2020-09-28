ND Supreme Court: Republican is eligible for re-election

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court says a North Dakota Republican lawmaker whose residence was challenged by Democrats is eligible for re-election.

Kenton Onstad, who chairs the District 4 Democratic Party, had filed a lawsuit earlier this month asserting that Terry Jones is a resident of Wyoming, where he owns a farming, ranching and construction business.

Jones argued that he owns a home in New Town, pays North Dakota income tax, and has led a congregation at a Mormon church there for years.

In a ruling issued Friday, the high court cited 10 factors that favor Jones, including a state court complaint he filed in 2019 in which he swore under oath that he was a resident of Mountrail County.