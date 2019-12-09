ND survey: Teens drinking and smoking less, but feel more hopeless than before

(AP) — New survey results about the health behavior of North Dakota’s high school students show they’re drinking less and using less tobacco, but more young people are having extended periods of feeling sad or hopeless.

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said Monday fewer high school students reported being bullied at school, either electronically or personally.

The Youth Risk Behavior Survey was developed in 1990 by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It is given in the spring of odd-numbered years to students in grades 7-8 and 9-12.