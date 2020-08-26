ND to receive new federal assistance to help those who are jobless due to COVID-19

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum Wednesday afternoon said the state will join the Lost Wages Assistance program to help North Dakotans who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The program was created by President Trump through an executive order authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to free up nearly $44 billion to help offer an additional $300 to $400 per week in supplemental unemployment benefits.

Job Service North Dakota submitted an application to FEMA to participate in the program.

The governor noted this program is not a replacement for the previous federal supplemental benefits program that expired at the end of July.

The new program is aimed specifically at people who lost their jobs because of COVID-19 and whose unemployment benefits are $100 a week or higher.

“This program will provide much-needed assistance to North Dakotans who are facing unemployment through no fault of their own,” Burgum said.

Claimants who are eligible for the program will receive an additional $300 on top of their existing weekly unemployment benefit payment from the state, which averaged $474 in July – the fourth-highest average payment in the nation.

The payments will be made retroactively to claimants who were eligible for unemployment and the new program during the first three weeks in August.

Because of the limited amount of federal money available, the program will likely be short-lived.

Job Service North Dakota estimates about 17,600 claimants in North Dakota will receive the $300 benefit for three weeks before the funding is exhausted.

To be eligible for Lost Wages Assistance, workers must self-certify that they were unemployed or partially unemployed due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as part of their initial unemployment insurance claims process or as part of their required weekly unemployment recertifications.

The Lost Wages Assistance payments are expected to be distributed in early to mid-September.