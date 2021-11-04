ND unemployment claims drop below pandemic and pre-pandemic levels, data shows

North Dakota is among the top three states with the most successful recoveries from new unemployment claims compared to the last two years.

That’s according to a data survey by personal financial website WalletHub.

North Dakota ranks third in the nation when October 25 unemployment claims are compared to those in the pandemic year of 2020 and the pre-pandemic year of 2019:

Weekly unemployment claims in North Dakota decreased by 48 percent compared to the same week in 2019. This was the 3rd biggest decrease in the U.S.

Weekly unemployment claims in North Dakota decreased by 74 percent compared to the same week in 2020. This was the 14th biggest decrease in the U.S.

Weekly unemployment claims in North Dakota decreased by 61 percent compared to the start of 2020. This was the 9th biggest decrease in the U.S.

Only Virginia and Arkansas rank higher than North Dakota in the overall state rankings.

You can view the full report, along with the methodology used, here.