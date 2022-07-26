NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The American Federation for Teachers has released its most recent findings addressing the educator shortage in America.

The report, titled Here Today, Gone Tomorrow?, is the result of a joint project between members of the AFT, including President of North Dakota United Nick Archuleta. NDU serves as the largest union of public educators and employees in the state, representing over 11,000 public school teachers, faculty, and staff. While North Dakota’s educational system appears to be one of the best in the states, a shortage of proper educators is still a tremendous issue across the US — and the AFT’s committee hopes to use the research-proven reports and ideas put forward by their newly published work.

In addition to explaining the situation and the causes behind the educator shortage, the document also offers potential solutions that could help to revitalize the dwindling education industry. A few examples of the suggestions in the document include increasing educator salaries, diversifying the workforce, and reducing overall class sizes.

A second major emphasis present in the document is the importance of treating teachers with respect and like the professionals they are, and giving them proper time to plan lessons, interact with colleagues, and grow their careers. The document also suggests that schools should start to take a more active role in providing needs for children and families, and can do so by investing in wraparound services — programs designed to provide counseling and care to students — that already exist in the state.

“Polling by the AFT, National Education Association, and other national surveys simply mirror the results that we have seen in polling commissioned by ND United of educators in North Dakota,” said Archuleta in a press release. “Teachers are less satisfied in their jobs, more frustrated by the discourse surrounding public education, and are feeling unappreciated and under-supported. It is the hope of the Task Force that our findings will help inform conversations in communities across the country as school districts struggle to solve the teacher recruitment and retention issue. We do not do anything more important than educating our future. If we do not work now to shore up our professional teaching corps, we risk dire educational outcomes in the future that will negatively impact our economy, our democracy, and our quality of life.”

The full report is available for viewing here.