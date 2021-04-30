ND university officials urge Burgum to veto bill stopping them from providing grant money to groups that promote, perform abortions

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Board of Higher Education and the university system chancellor want Gov. Doug Burgum to veto a bill that would prevent a school from funneling grant money to a person or organization that promotes or performs abortions.

University system officials say academic freedom and other factors outweigh the loss of so-called Challenge Grant funds that are authorized in the bill and would be lost if it’s vetoed.

The Republican-led North Dakota Legislature passed the legislation that was primarily aimed at preventing North Dakota State University from funneling grant money to Planned Parenthood for sex education in the state.