NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota voters may see drastic changes to the way they cast their ballots during an election.

A petition is now in the hands of the Secretary of State and the Attorney General, aiming to prohibit electronic voting machines, only accepting paper ballots.

The sponsoring committee for this petition says this state Constitutional amendment is meant to ensure fair elections.

The petition proposes that tabulations only be done by hand, starting on the day of the election, and continuing until the hand count is complete. No voting machines would be allowed in the state and early voting would also be prohibited. And, absentee voting would be restricted to only those who request a ballot, in writing. Unsupervised public drop boxes would also not be allowed.

If this petition is approved, the sponsoring committee would have one year to collect 31,164 signatures in order to get the measure on the primary election ballot in 2024.