ND web portal set up to match personal protective equipment needs, resources

An online portal designed to connect those who need personal protective equipment (PPE) and those who have such equipment has debuted in North Dakota.

The website is called The PPE Portal (https://gatewaytoscience.org/nd-covid19/). and it is designed to help fill the growing need for PPE throughout the state.

It’s a combined effort between North Dakota Information Technology, EduTech, Gateway to Science and Microsoft Corporation.

Individuals and organizations with 3D printers, laser cutters and CNC machines can register on the PPE Portal to help produce face shields or other high-tech solutions to COVID-19. Requests for PPE will be matched with producers in close proximity to increase efficiency in delivering products. Donations, including materials, are also welcome to help cover the cost of supplies.

To date, requests for 174 face shields have been received: