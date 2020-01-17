ND woman charged with leaving 6 kids with dead man

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
1101 Police Lights_1472006791625.png

(AP) — A North Dakota woman has been charged with felony child neglect after she was accused of leaving six children with the body of an acquaintance who overdosed.

Amber Barrett also is charged with a misdemeanor count of failing to report a death.

Documents filed in Cass County District Court say police were called on Nov. 16 to a home on a report of an unresponsive man.

Officers were let into the home by six minor children who directed them to the man lying on the living room floor. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Authorities say Barrett knew the man had died but she left for work anyway.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Prepare For Wind And Impossible Travel For Tonight Through Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For Wind And Impossible Travel For Tonight Through Saturday"

Furry Friday- Bo The Dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday- Bo The Dog"

High School basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School basketball"

Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics"

Tribal Healthcare

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Healthcare"

Preserving History

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preserving History"

Tribes & REAL ID

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribes & REAL ID"

Thursday, January 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Carter Berger

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carter Berger"

Century v Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century v Legacy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Minot International Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot International Airport"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Frozen Pipes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frozen Pipes"

Tire Pressure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tire Pressure"

Drive-Thrus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive-Thrus"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/16"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/16"

A Winter Storm Could Impact Your Weekend Travel

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Winter Storm Could Impact Your Weekend Travel"

Girl Scouts Lemon Ups

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scouts Lemon Ups"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge