NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A North Dakota organization is committed to helping those with disabilities live a full and satisfying life.

The North Dakota Association for the Disabled is an organization that maintains the equipment a client may need.

As well as those with medical health challenges such as prescription assistance needs and medical travel.

“We also have an extravagant equipment loan program, where we have various types of equipment available for you to loan out for 90 days, free of charge. So, there’s lots of opportunities,” said North Dakota Association for the Disabled Client Services Representative, Marsha Dubre.

Having a disability can be very costly. NDAD believes people with disabilities can live more satisfying, productive lives if they have the opportunity.

NDAD is one of many organizations that provide services to those with disabilities, but there is one thing that separates them from the rest.

“I think just our focus on helping people with medical health challenges, helping them with travel assistance. There’s just some unique programs, we’re a last resort agency, so we help people that can’t get help through other organizations,” added Dubre.

NDAD has locations in Grand Forks, Bismarck, Fargo, Minot, and Williston.

This organization is also involved with the community, participating in multiple events throughout the year.

“We are involved with veterans stand down program that’s coming up this next month and a lot of other organizations that have events, Parkinson’s Symposium, all these events that reach out to seniors and people with disabilities we’re apart of,” said Dubre.

NDAD now has a fairly new program that helps those with autism travel to their therapy.

Qualifying individuals receive gas cards for out-of-town medical travel for appointments, including occupational, physical, speech/language and behavioral therapies, and psychiatric appointments.

NDAD’s reach also includes border communities in surrounding states.

For more information on the NDAD, visit the NDAD website.