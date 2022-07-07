NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakotans working towards recovery from addiction are finding support in a new recovery housing assistance program.

The behavioral health program provides a stable and structured living environment and access to other recovery support services.

The recovery housing assistance program is part of an effort to enhance the state’s behavioral health system.

The program aims to reduce recidivism by providing a healthy living environment for those seeking a better life.



“Affordable, safe, sober housing is becoming so vital for recovery. For people who are struggling with addiction, mental health, and substance abuse. So, we feel like it’s a cornerstone for people’s recovery,” said Isaiah Keller, the Residential Manager for All of Us in Recovery and Rehab.

The program pays up to twelve weeks for living expenses and supports people in many aspects of recovery.

The ultimate goal by the end is for the participant to live independently

“It would give them kind of that opportunity to get on their feet and work towards, you know, that could be finding a job, that could be addressing behavioral health concerns they might have,” said James Knopik, Manager of Addiction and Prevention for the North Dakota Behavioral Health Division.

He says five key focuses are included in the program: safe environments, structured living, community integration, support network, and rules and responsibilities.

Since May, 43 people have successfully completed the housing program.

“This is a way to give them options, so many people don’t have options. I think there’s been a lot of progress regarding a perspective on the effectiveness of the need for the program. It’s just amazing because we’ve seen at some point they didn’t need our assistance anymore and they were ready for the world of independence,” said Keller.

The North Dakota Department of Human Services Behavioral Health Division plans to expand its resources to more urban and rural areas in the state so that the recovery housing assistance program can reach as many people in recovery as possible.