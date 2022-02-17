The healthcare industry will need about 3.2 million workers in the next four years, according to the American Hospital Association.

Since the pandemic started, worker burnout has caused a shortage of health workers. State officials are trying to attract and train workers, especially in long-term care.

One way is through its Emergency Recruitment Program. The state is offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus for temporary and certified nurse aides.

“Currently we have enough funding for 100 applicants and if we are successful with those 100, we will proceed to try to find more funding to continue with the program,” said Haley Schmidt, operations chief for North Dakota Department of Health COVID Response.

Twenty-one people have applied so far. Schmidt also says you don’t have to be working in the health field to apply as a temporary aide.