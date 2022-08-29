NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Transportation announced Monday the addition of two languages to the online driver’s license knowledge testing service.

According to a news release, the new languages include Dari and Pashto. There are now 14 languages available online for customers to choose from.

“This was a great opportunity to expand our services and provide customers with more options for driver’s license testing,” said Brad Schaffer, NDDOT driver license division director. “It’s simple to register, available 24/7 and testing can be done immediately from anywhere with internet access.”

The online test costs $10 and customers will need access to a computer with a keyboard, mouse, and camera to take the test. Tablets and smartphones are not supported.

Once a customer passes the test, they will be sent a link to schedule an appointment at their local driver’s license office.

There they will provide the required documentation and receive a learner’s permit.

Since online testing began in December 2021, more than 4,500 online tests have been completed.