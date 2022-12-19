NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) announced on Monday the winners of the Name-A-Plow Contest.

According to a news release, 890 names were submitted across the state between November 3 and November 27.

All the winners have been notified and will get to meet the operator of the plow that was named, and they get to have the snowplow named displayed.

And the winners are:

Plowabunga from the Bismarck District

Big Leplowski from the Dickinson District

CtrlSaltDelete from the Minot District

Blizzard Buster from the Williston District

Scoop Dogg from the Devils Lake District

Plow Force One from the Fargo District

Austin Plowers from the Grand Forks District

Sleetood Mac from the Valley City District

“We are thrilled that our second Name-A-Plow Contest had even more submissions than the first,” said NDDOT Director Ron Henke. “Thank you to everyone who submitted a name and thank you, especially to our snowplow operators who work long hours in tough conditions to keep North Dakota moving. Safety needs to be at the forefront of everyone’s mind while driving this winter and downloading the ND Roads app is a great place to start.”

You can follow these five tips for safer travels this winter.

Know before you go

Slow down and drive according to the conditions

Stay back away from snowplows

Know where the plow is on the road

Passing a snowplow is dangerous and the road is even clearer behind the plow

For more information on safe driving in the winter, you can visit NDDOT’s website and click the winter travel links at the bottom of the page.