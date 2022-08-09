NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and Congressman Kelly Armstrong today announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded $19.5 million dollars to the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT).

The funding was made available through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program and will be used to support the Tribal Safety Project including the installation of roundabouts, turn lanes, lighting, or rumble strips to improve safety on both the Standing Rock and Fort Berthold Indian Reservations.

In a letter to Pete Buttigieg and the DOT, the delegation outlined the public safety needs of both the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara (MHA) Nation to ensure safe and efficient transportation in their communities.

“The NDDOT’s Tribal Safety Project addresses safety concerns of both the Standing Rock Indian Reservation and the Mandan-Hidatsa-Arikara Nation by improving safety for pedestrians and vehicles traveling in busy areas near schools, workplaces, and homes. The proposed safety improvements include the installation of roundabouts, turning lanes, lighting, and rumble strips at critical locations identified in a 2017 Roadway Safety Review,” the delegation wrote. “This construction project provides direct benefits to two underserved areas and addresses disparities in rural transportation infrastructure.”

It was also announced today that the DOT has awarded $1.5 million dollars to the City of Fargo that will be used to support a path forward to replace the 12th Avenue North Bridge.