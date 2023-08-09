NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The next time you visit the DMV in North Dakota, you may get back a different-looking driver’s license.

That’s because the Department of Transportation is now issuing picture IDs with more hidden pictures.

That includes what’s called a ‘ghost portrait’, and a badlands landscape that will show up under a UV light.

North Dakota Drivers License Director Brad Schaffer says the transportation department updated their software to make the new IDs, which are meant to be harder to counterfeit.

“Your current credential, your current license that you have today is still valid until it expires, so you do not need to run in to get this new card, it will be available the next time you need to come in and see us to get a renewal or if you lose your license,” Schaffer said.

The back of the new IDs also contain another small picture of the person and Schaffer says North Dakota is the first state to add a squircle to the IDs, which is a square and a circle that allows a person to see through the ID.