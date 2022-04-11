A major winter storm will hit North Dakota over the next couple of days — and could leave at least a foot of snow on much of the state.

For the North Dakota Department of Transportation, the storm means getting all of its plows ready to hit the road.

In the Bismarck region alone, that means more than 50 trucks have to be set, greased and ready to go.

Some of the trucks will be hitting the roads even before the snow starts falling.

They’ll apply beet juice mixed with salt water to coat the roads in anticipation of the snow. The beet juice lowers the freezing point of water and also significantly lowers the bounce rate of salt as it hits the roads.

The DOT is reminding motorists to give its plows plenty of room to operate; they don’t want any mishaps which would slow the snow plowing process.