NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration has now awarded $1.4 million to the North Dakota Department of Transportation to install additional electric vehicle charging stations throughout our state.

The grant comes from the new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program established by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The Department of Transportation says this is important to make electric vehicle charging accessible to all Americans.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation aims to support the installation of 500,000 electrical vehicle charging stations across the nation by 2030.

“We know that some of those users are electric vehicle users. And so, being able to provide some charging locations, in order for them to you know, travel freely throughout the state. It’s really about safety. And you know, our mission is safety and moving the traveling public,” said Jen Turnbow, the deputy director for Planning for the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

The state plans to install charging stations in rural areas in North Dakota and on highways I-29 and I-94.