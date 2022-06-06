BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is reminding residents that on May 3, 2023, every air traveler over the age of 18-years-old will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card to fly within the United States.

REAL ID is a federal mandate to improve the reliability and accuracy of driver’s licenses and identification cards. They are marked with a star at the top of the card and allows a North Dakota resident to use the driver’s license as a form of identification to complete domestic airline travel and access a federal facility such as a federal courthouse or military base.

Photo from the NDDOT website for REAL ID

To get a REAL ID, citizens must visit a North Dakota Driver’s License office in person. When getting a REAL ID, you will need to bring specific documents to prove your residency, which you can find on the NDDOT website.

To schedule an appointment, visit the website or call NDDOT’s toll-free number at 1-855-633-6835.