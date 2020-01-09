NDDOT seeks input on customer service

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is looking for your input on their customer service.

NDDOT launched an online survey for the public to provide feedback and recommendations to the department. The survey can be found on the NDDOT website and will be open until Jan. 21.

“The Department of Transportation is a customer service-based organization, so we want to hear how we can better serve our customers,” said NDDOT Director Bill Panos. “We are excited to get the results from this survey and are always looking for ways to improve the services we provide.”

Topics addressed in the survey range from motor vehicle and driver license services to future program offerings.

To take the survey, CLICK HERE.