NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The main topic on everyone’s minds especially with the holiday weekend here is the roads.

Road crews throughout the state have been battling snow drifts for the last few days.

We spoke with NDDOT officials who say they are finally getting ahead of the snow drifts and working on opening up more roads for drivers.

Even with below-zero temperatures, the DOT anticipates no road closures over the weekend.

“I think we are still looking at life-threatening wind chills overnight and throughout the day Saturday and Sunday,” said Jordan Woroniecki, NDDOT maintenance coordinator. “In general, the roadways should be open and we are not really expected to close them or have any conditions worse than what we are seeing.”

A good tool to use if you are wondering how the road conditions are is using the North Dakota Travelers Map.