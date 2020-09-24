NDDOT to visit Standing Rock and MHA Nation to issue non-driver Photo ID’s for voting

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will visit the Standing Rock Sioux and Mandan, Hidatsa & Arikara Nation tribal reservations next week to provide non-driver Photo ID cards that can be used for voting.

This will be the department’s second visit this year to the tribal areas to provide the ID cards.

The Photo ID cards will be issued for North Dakota residents who don’t have a driver license or a tribal identification card. If you already have a driver’s license or tribal ID card, you won’t be eligible for these specific Photo ID cards.

Department of Transportation staff will take photos and review documents at the tribal locations. The paperwork will be processed overnight and the Photo ID card will be mailed to residents within five days.

The non-driver Photo ID card is free to those 18 and older.

Here are the details of the visits:

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe : Monday, September 28 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Courthouse, 303 2nd Ave, Fort Yates.

: Monday, September 28 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Courthouse, 303 2nd Ave, Fort Yates. Mandan, Hidatsa, & Arikara Nation: Tuesday, September 29 from 10:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. – Four Bears Pow Wow Arena, New Town.

Documents needed to receive a Non-Driver Photo ID Card:

You must provide a Certified Birth Certificate, Court issued name change if applicable (Certified Marriage Certificate, Divorce Decree, Adoption Order)

Birth Certificate, Court issued name change if applicable (Certified Marriage Certificate, Divorce Decree, Adoption Order) Social Security Card

Proof of ND Resident Physical Address Eligible documents are:Most current government issued property tax statement Current mortgage, lease, rental document Current homeowners/renters insurance policy Current utility bill (electricity, gas, water, sewer, cable, recycle) School/College Transcript issued within 6 months Current financial statement (issued by financial institution, government entity, government regulated entity) Current pay stub or statement from employer Current vehicle insurance policy/statement Current resident certificate or Tribal ID issued by a North Dakota Tribe with North Dakota resident address Current formal resident statement issued by property owner/renter Current relief Agency or Shelter Certification

Address

Also, because of COVID-19, the North Dakota Department of Transportation recommends residents wear personal protective equipment when applying for the Photo ID card. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided at the event.

For questions about Photo ID events, call the state Indian Affairs Commission office at 701-328-2428.