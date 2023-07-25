NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction is looking for students to apply for the U.S. Senate Youth Program — where young future leaders have the opportunity of a lifetime to meet with high-ranked officials and lawmakers.

“It is a merit-based program that gives students the opportunity to engage with their peers,” explained NDDPI Communications Officer Jennifer Odell. “They get to work with some of the highest-level leaders in the United States. Sometimes they get to meet the president, and sometimes they get to meet other cabinet members.”

Students selected for the program will have the opportunity to travel to Washington D.C. and receive a $10,000 scholarship. Potential applicants are judged on their abilities and leadership qualities and a state selection committee will often make the final decisions as to which students are accepted.

“Once the students are interviewed,” Odell continued, “we complete the scoring, and the announcements are made annually in December for every state. We select four students to be our two delegates and two alternates every year. We can only send two to ‘Washington Week’, but we do identify alternates in the event that a student can’t attend. However, that $10,000 scholarship is contingent on them completing Washington Week.”

According to the state, during Washington Week, students will engage in comprehensive and interactive activities, and discuss issues the United States is facing.

“It’s a pretty intensive opportunity to really dive into issues,” Odell noted. “and be prepared to defend their stance on an issue. Talk about current events, discuss policy, and explain their ideas for how to make improvements in our country.”

Odell states this is a great opportunity for students who are interested in public service careers. In addition to the firsthand experience it will provide, the program also allows applicants to meet other students who are interested in going down the same career path.

“This is something that would really benefit them,” she continued. “It gives them a head-start and a deeper insight into what that world and what their career path would entail for them.”

The deadline to apply for the Senate Youth Program is October 22.