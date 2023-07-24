NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The good news for hunters in North Dakota is there will be another antelope season this fall. The bad news is that fewer than 500 people will get a tag to participate.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department stated Monday that after their most recent survey, they’re only giving out 420 licenses for pronghorn in western North Dakota, and no doe tags whatsoever. That’s because biologists say fewer antelope survived the recent harsh winter and deep snow.

“A lot of pronghorn on the landscape, especially ones that succumb to winters, are usually the youngest and the oldest,” explained NDGF Wildlife Division Chief, Casey Anderson, “so people are going to take that into consideration if they’re going to apply depending on what they’re looking for. Are they looking for an opportunity to get a pronghorn, or are they looking for a trophy pronghorn?”

Antelope gun season opens on October 6, the day before the pheasant opener. The deadline to apply for one of these limited licenses is August 9.

