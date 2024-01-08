NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The annual Earth Day Patch Contest is a way to increase awareness about the environment in North Dakota and beyond.

According to a news release, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department just opened the contest for students.

Kids who participate get to design a patch using five colors that incorporate an aspect of Earth Day, it can be things like environmental awareness, respect for Earth, water quality, wildlife, or habitat conservation.

The contest is only open to kids in grades K-12, with three grade categories: K-4, 5-8, and 9-12.

There will be a winner from each category, and each winner will get an outdoor kit that has a pair of binoculars and field guides.

The grand prize patch design winner is chosen from one of the three winning age categories and will have their design displayed on the recognition patch, featured in North Dakota OUTDOORS, and on the NDGF website.

The deadline to enter is on Friday, March 1.

You can find more details about the contest and how to submit a patch here.