NDGF reminders for fish caught in deep water

North Dakota Game and Fish wants to keep fish caught from deep waters.

Catch-and-release fishing, no matter the time of year, is discouraged for fish caught in 30 feet or more because fish reeled in from those depths have a greater chance of dying if released.

And they ask that you clean up afterward. This applies to trash, fish or minnows used for bait.

It is common practice for some anglers to fillet fish on the ice, which is allowed, so long as fish parts are removed from the ice and properly disposed of at home.