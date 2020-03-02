NDGF: Remove fish houses from ice starting March 15th

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image: NDGF website

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is reminding anglers that all unoccupied fish houses need to be removed from the ice beginning March 15th.

The department adds fish houses can be used after March 15 until ice-out if they are removed daily.

There are still more than a dozen ice houses on Lake Audubon near Coleharbor and on numerous other waterways in the state.

Fishermen are also advised to use caution while accessing area lakes because mild weather conditions can quickly result in unstable ice conditions that can make removing a fish house with a vehicle difficult or dangerous.

Ice conditions can vary from region to region, between lakes in the same region, and even on the same lake.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/2"

Monday Forecast: Warm with rain chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Warm with rain chances"

Life Hacks: Stinky Feet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Hacks: Stinky Feet"

College Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Softball"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

MAHC Mission

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAHC Mission"

Celebration of Ellie Follow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Celebration of Ellie Follow"

Money or exercise?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Money or exercise?"

Rolette Pursuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rolette Pursuit"

Robert One Minute 3-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-1-20"

Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration"

Class B Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Basketball"

State Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Gymnastics"

State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Hockey"

Bismarck State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck State Basketball"

Not Afraid Autopsy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Not Afraid Autopsy"

Body Cams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body Cams"

Leap Year baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Leap Year baby"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge