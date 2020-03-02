NDGF: Remove fish houses from ice starting March 15th

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is reminding anglers that all unoccupied fish houses need to be removed from the ice beginning March 15th.

The department adds fish houses can be used after March 15 until ice-out if they are removed daily.

There are still more than a dozen ice houses on Lake Audubon near Coleharbor and on numerous other waterways in the state.

Fishermen are also advised to use caution while accessing area lakes because mild weather conditions can quickly result in unstable ice conditions that can make removing a fish house with a vehicle difficult or dangerous.

Ice conditions can vary from region to region, between lakes in the same region, and even on the same lake.