BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– Next month, Republican party leaders will gather in Wisconsin to prepare for next year’s convention — and North Dakota governor Doug Burgum is hoping to earn a spot on the presidential debate stage beside them.

Governor Burgum has already made campaign trips to both Iowa and New Hampshire, two of the first primary states. He’s also appeared on network news political programs, including CBS Face the Nation and Sunday’s appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press.

After all that, though, there are still hurdles to be jumped over to confirm his participation.

Burgum only has one month to find 40,000 campaign donors and register at least 1% in a national poll to qualify for the presidential debate.

“It’s extremely difficult,” said NDGOP Committee Member Shane Goettle. “You have to have enough name recognition and capture the imagination of at least 1% of those who respond to those polls. A lot of the time, those polls are from likely voters, right? But if we think back on it, I think last cycle — or 2016 I should say, I think Trump was only at 4%, and he went on to become the President of the United States.”

The presidential debate candidates must also sign a pledge promising to support the eventual GOP nominee. Milwaukee’s presidential debate happens on August 23.