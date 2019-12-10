NDHP conducting High Visibility Enforcement Campaign in December

You may see more troopers on the roads this month, but it’s all in the name of safety.

During the month of December, the North Dakota Highway Patrol will be conducting a high visibility enforcement campaign.

It will focus on speed, right of way, impairment, distracted driving, and seat belt violations. 92 people died in crashes on North Dakota roads, this year.

The Highway Patrol says right of way, excessive speed, and drug and alcohol impairment continue to be the primary factors in these fatal crashes.

Of these, almost 50 percent were not wearing a seat belt.