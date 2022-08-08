MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A Montana man was killed Sunday after being struck by a car seven miles south of Minot.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 36-year-old Missoula man was apparently walking in the middle of the left lane of U.S. Highway 83 around 10:10 p.m., when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 58-year-old Watford City woman.

The driver and a passenger in the vehicle were not injured in the collision.

The Missoula man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. The pedestrian’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.