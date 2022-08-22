BISMARCK, ND (KXNet) — The NDHP has released the name of a man involved in a motorcycle crash that led to his death.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Lonnie Paul Brannin, a Williston male, was riding his motorcycle while traveling northbound on ND 1804, approximately 5 miles west of Trenton (by mile marker 355) at approximately 3:32 p.m. on Saturday, August 20. While passing another vehicle, Brannin lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to enter the north ditch and overturn.

Brannin was ejected from the vehicle, and pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.