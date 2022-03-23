The North Dakota Petroleum Council recently joined a coalition of 10 oil and natural gas trade associations in sending a letter to President Joe Biden.

In the letter, the NDPC urged Biden to take action and encourage domestic oil production to ensure energy security in the U.S.

The letter said the world’s cleanest barrel of oil is in the Bakken and if the president is “committed to a clean environment as well as affordable prices for Americans, he should do everything in his power to encourage and unleash American production.”