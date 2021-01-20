ND’s congressional delegation congratulates Biden, praises Trump

US President Joe Biden delivers his Inauguration speech after being sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Semansky / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK SEMANSKY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

North Dakota’s congressional delegation today offered congratulations to newly inaugurated President Joe Biden and offered praise to former president Donald Trump.

Congressman Kelly Armstrong said in a Facebook post, “Congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Now we must come together to tackle the challenges facing our nation and advance policies for the betterment of all Americans.”

Senator John Hoeven posted on his Facebook page, “As we witness the swearing in of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States, we continue to pray for the success of our nation. While President Biden will bring a different agenda to the White House, we will continue to focus on advancing North Dakota’s priorities in the Senate. That means continued support for North Dakota small businesses, including our agriculture and energy producers, as well as caring for our veterans and rebuilding our military to bolster our national security. This is the agenda that I believe is best for the people of North Dakota and our nation.”

Senator Kevin Cramer said in a statement, “I want to congratulate Joe Biden on being sworn in as our nation’s 46th President, and Kamala Harris as his Vice President. While I did not vote for him or support his campaign, I appreciate President Biden’s desire to be a President for all Americans, and I look forward to working with him on issues where we agree and to having spirited debates on policies where we differ.”

“I also want to thank President Trump, Vice President Pence, and the members of their administration for their four years of service to our country,” Cramer added. “Through their unprecedented partnership and attentiveness to the needs of our state, we were able to accomplish a great deal for North Dakota and get our constituents a seat at the table like never before. And we are better off because of it.”