ND’s COVID-19 risk level status goes ‘green’ today, raising capacity limits for bars, restaurants and other venues

File photo. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

With active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota at their lowest level since mid-August, we are lowering our statewide risk level from moderate/yellow risk to low/green risk.

A low/green risk level increases the recommended occupancy limit for bars, restaurants and other food service establishments from 65 percent of licensed facility capacity up to 200 patrons, and to 80 percent of licensed facility capacity up to 300 patrons, with social distancing. Face coverings should be strongly recommended or required. Banquet, ballrooms and event venues are recommended at 75 percent of room capacity, not to exceed the ND Smart Restart capacity limits.

“To continue these positive trends, we encourage North Dakotans to keep using the tools that got us here: physical distance, wear a mask when you can’t distance, get vaccinated when it’s your turn, get tested and, if positive, seek out monoclonal antibody treatments, which can dramatically reduce hospitalization and mortality rates if administered at the right time to eligible patients,” said Gov. Doug Burgum.

