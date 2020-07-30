Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

ND’s Spirit Lake Indian Reservation orders masks after COVID-19 spike

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Tribal leaders on the Spirit Lake Indian Reservation in northeastern North Dakota are requiring residents to wear masks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

It’s a rare move in a state where face coverings have not been mandated despite a sharp increase in overall cases.

The reservation is located in Benson County, which according to The COVID Tracking Project has seen the state’s most new cases per capita in the last two weeks.

Area public health workers are worried about the trend after seeing the number of positive tests jump from 16 to 70 since the middle of July.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News At 5:50am Forecast 7-30-20

Robert One Minute 7-30

NDC JULY 30

Babe Ruth Baseball

Golf Talk

Plans for Universities

Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Watford City New Pediatrician

Dr. Wynne: Problems After Covid-19

Butterhorn Helps Noodle Zip

DJGA Golf

District Three Tournament

WDA Sports Update

Lt. Retires MPD

Art from the Heart

Sanford Antibody Tests

Burleigh-Morton Task Force

Lawsuit Filed

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/29

HEROES Act

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss