ND’s Spirit Lake Indian Reservation orders masks after COVID-19 spike

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Tribal leaders on the Spirit Lake Indian Reservation in northeastern North Dakota are requiring residents to wear masks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

It’s a rare move in a state where face coverings have not been mandated despite a sharp increase in overall cases.

The reservation is located in Benson County, which according to The COVID Tracking Project has seen the state’s most new cases per capita in the last two weeks.

Area public health workers are worried about the trend after seeing the number of positive tests jump from 16 to 70 since the middle of July.