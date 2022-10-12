NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The snowstorm that happened in April of this year was awful for just about anybody trying to drive anywhere.

But it was worse for cattle ranchers because many of them had cattle die in the blizzard.

So, the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) and North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation (NDSF) distributed nearly $250,000 in aid this week.

North Dakota cattle ranchers say they suffered a serious loss in back-to-back storms in April.

The organizations kickstarted the disaster relief program’s fundraising effort with nearly $50,000 of their own money and were joined by donors from North and South Dakota, Minnesota, and Montana.

The April storms couldn’t have come at a worst time, since that month is the heart of the state’s calving season.

“When we got those applications in there was a total of 45 applications that represented 24 different counties in North Dakota. Every quadrant of the state was represented,” said President of NDSA Jason Leiseth. “There was no one that escaped the wrath of this. It was north, south, east, and west.”

Damage left by the storm ranged from livestock death and illness to damaged buildings and fences.