Although it’s just the beginning of spring, we see a sign of summer today as tickets for the North Dakota State Fair entertainment are now on sale.

Years ago, cars would wait in the parking lot overnight to get in line for their tickets.



But in recent years, ticket sales are mostly online.



That’s why it’s important to order tickets from the State Fair’s website only and not from third-party sites.

“If you find a price that is different from our website, they’re not true tickets,” NDSF General Manager Renae Korslien said. “Do not purchase from anywhere but from our site. You may pay your money out but you also may not get into the grandstand because they have to be authentic tickets.”

Korslien says a brand new event this year at the grandstand is the MHA Indian Horse Races.



She adds there are many, new free stage acts coming this year as well.



An average of 300,000 people go to the state fair and about 73,000 people attend grandstand events during the nine days.